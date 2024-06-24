Residents do BBMP’s work, clean roads

BENGALURU: After their repeated complaints to the BBMP fell on deaf ears, residents of Balagere and Varthur, including children, took matters into their own hands on Sunday and cleared the roads in their locality of sludge.

The residents claimed that for any of their complaint, even when asking for roads to be swept, the standard reply from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and elected representatives is that they do not have any funds.

They also complained that their area doesnt have underground drainage (UGD) and the Palike is not bothered with fogging to control mosquito breeding.

Also, there have been several accidents on the slushy, pothole-riddled roads.

“Our children inhale this dust while coming home from school. What are the elected representatives doing? When it rains, it is a death trap for two-wheelers and a nightmare for all commuters as traffic moves at a slow pace on the pothole-filled flooded roads,” a resident said.

During the cleaning activity, residents protested by brandishing placards urging the government to conduct the BBMP elections so that councillors can be held responsible and get the work done.