Darshan fan to get actor’s prison no. ‘6106’ for his car

MYSURU: In an unprecedented display of fandom, ardent followers of actor Darshan, currently embroiled in a murder case, are pushing the boundaries of devotion. Now, a fan has decided to immortalise his admiration by incorporating Darshan’s prison number, 6106, into his daily life. Dhanush, a resident of Bannur taluk in Mysuru, who is all set to register his vehicle with the RTO, bearing the number 6106, in a tribute to his beloved actor.

In a video which is viral on social media, Dhanush, who claims to be a junior artiste in films, says from now ‘6106’ is not the prison number of Darshan but is a ‘lucky’ number for his fans and would soon get this number registered for his vehicle with the RTO.