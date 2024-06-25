Goa keen on Mahadayi basin inspection before reconstitution of panel

BELAGAVI: While the Union Government is expected to reconstitute the Mahadayi Progressive River Authority for Water and Harmony (PRAWAH) and appoint a new chairman, it has come to light that the Goa government is keen on getting an inspection of the Mahadayi basin done by the outgoing chairman PM Scott.

However, informed sources said the Goa government’s tripartite proposal for an inspection of the basin is unlikely given the Centre’s ongoing process for the reconstitution of PRAWAH.

In a desperate attempt, sources said, the Goa government has decided to send a reminder to the incumbent chairman Scott requesting him to call for a meeting and also hold the inspection before the committee is dissolved.

Before the end of the chairman’s term by the end of June, the Goa government wants a meeting of the committee to be held, at least.

It may be noted that the Jal Shakti Ministry constituted Mahadayi PRAWAH to enable compliance and implementation of the final award given by the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018. The PRAWAH had its first and only meeting in February in Goa, wherein the authority was of the view to resolve the issue “amicably”.