Karnataka: BJP youth leader held for sexual assault

SHIVAMOGGA: The police have arrested Arun Kugwe, the district secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha in Sagar, on the charges of sexually assaulting a woman after promising to marry her. Kugwe is a resident of Sagar.

The victim alleged that Kugwe professed his love to her and promised marriage, subsequently engaging in sexual relations with her. However, two months ago, Kugwe allegedly became engaged to another woman, leading the victim to feel deceived. She filed a complaint with Sagar Rural police station.

An attempt at mediation between the parties failed. Two days ago, the woman filed a formal complaint at Shivamogga women’s police station. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Kugwe on Sunday and interrogated him. The police have also registered a case against Kugwe’s brother Ganesh on the charges of threatening the young woman’s family.