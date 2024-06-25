Karnataka: One dies after drinking contaminated water

KOLAR: One person died and five were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water at Menajenahalli in Mittur panchayat of Mulbagal on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Venkatramanappa (65). Villagers Rajamma and Venkataramappa were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and Jayamma and Rathnamma were being treated at the District SNR Hospital.

According to sources, preliminary investigation revealed that sewage might have entered the drinking water supply line, leading to the incident.

After drinking the water, many villagers fell ill and complained of vomiting and stomach ache. Although the villagers attempted to save him, he died.

The villagers placed the body on the village main road to protest against the panchayat and the officials alleging apathy and laxity.

The villagers said the overhead tank was not cleaned for several months and the drainage was filled with garbage leading to foul smell.