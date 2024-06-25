Kodava forums condemn police action, threatens protest

MADIKERI: Several Kodava forums in the district have condemned the recent incident where locals have been booked by the police for the alleged assault on tourists in the recent Kote Betta incident.

An organization called Jabhoomi has warned of protests if suitable legal action is not initiated against the tourists who allegedly caused violence at the tourist spot in Somwarpet taluk.

“A few tourists who are visiting Kodagu are instigating violence against the natives of the district. If appropriate legal action is not initiated by the police, a massive protest will be led to protect the interests of the native residents,” cautioned Rajeev Bopaiah, the president of the Jabhoomi forum, in a press statement.