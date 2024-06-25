Many Karnataka MPs take oath in Kannada

BENGALURU: The newly elected MPs from Karnataka, including Union Ministers, took oath on the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday.

While most of them took oath in Kannada, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who represents Uttara Kannada, took oath in Sanskrit.

Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy, Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje took oath in the early part of the day. Later in the day, Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South), Sagar Khandre (Bidar), Dr K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (Mysore-Kodagu), PC Mohan (Bangalore Central), Dr

CN Manjunath (Bangalore Rural), Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri) and others took oath in Kannada. While most of them took oath in the name of God, Priyanka Jarkiholi (Chikkodi) took oath in Kannada in the name of the Constitution.