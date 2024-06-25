People, party will decide if I have to contest: DKS

BENGALURU: The mind game between Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy over the Channapatna bypoll has begun.

On Monday, Shivakumar clarified that his contesting the Assembly by-election, necessitated by MLA Kumaraswamy getting elected to the Lok Sabha, will depend on people’s wish and the party high command’s decision. Also, a party committee set up by him to oversee the bypolls, including the selection of candidates, will take a call, he said.

“In the bypolls, our MLA will get elected from here and we will allot residential sites to at least 10,000 people and will provide Rs 1 lakh loan to 10,000 people to start small businesses, rear cattle and also drill borewells,’’ Shivakumar said. He was speaking at an official public outreach programme Jana Spandana with the slogan ‘bagilige bantu sarkara, sevege irali sahakara’ (government at your doorsteps, cooperate to serve you) at Kodamballi Zilla Panchayat.

Kumaraswamy had recently asked what was Shivakumar’s contribution to Channapatna. To that, Shivakumar replied that he had given 18,000 transformers free to as many farmers when he was energy minister.