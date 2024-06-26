Dengue fatality rate under control, says Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: “The case fatality rate in dengue should not exceed 0.5 per cent, as per the limit set by the Union government. Karnataka’s case fatality rate is far less than the limit, and stands at 0.09 per cent,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Tuesday.

Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Dakshina Kannada districts have reported a high number of cases, taking the total number of dengue cases to 5,374, and five deaths. As many as 1,230 dengue cases have been reported from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, he added.

The CM was speaking after chairing a high-level meeting with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and top officials from the state health department.

“The government has taken dengue cases seriously, and will take necessary steps to control the outbreak,” he said, directing officers to ensure the availability of all treatment facilities and medicines in government hospitals.

He instructed the BBMP, urban development and health department officials to jointly review the dengue situation in the state.

He called upon urban local bodies to take necessary steps for sanitation and avoid water stagnation. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities to control the disease by destroying the aedis aegypti larvae at source. It was also decided to start a special mission for intense source reduction activity every Friday.

Earlier, Dinesh Gundu Rao held a meeting with health officials and directed them to increase dengue testing, and identify it in the preliminary stage itself.

He said there was no need to panic, but to be cautious. He called upon officials to ensure there is enough medicines for dengue in all government hospitals, and directed them to take the help of ASHA workers, nursing students, NSS students and other NGOs to conduct a door-to-door dengue survey and create awareness.