International roadshows: Karnataka may get $6.2 bn in investments

BENGALURU: Following roadshows in several cities in the United States, the United Kingdom (UK), France and Germany to attract investments, Karnataka is expecting investments of 6.2 billion US dollars and creation of 35,000-40,000 jobs.

In mid-June, officials from the Department of Electronics, IT and BT had visited several cities to showcase Karnataka start-ups, promote international technology and foster innovative collaborations with different countries through the roadshows.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said an investment of 6.2 billion dollars is excepted, and the proposed Global Capacity Centres (GCCs) will also create 35,000-40,000 jobs in the state.

The main objectives of the roadshows were to introduce Karnataka’s biotechnology and electronics ecosystem, highlight its infrastructure and policy landscape to US companies and associations.

KEONICS chairman Sharath Bacchegowda said, “We are expecting investments in a big way from Europe and the US in biotech, semiconductor, AI and various fields related to medical sciences.”