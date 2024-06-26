Kodagu General Workers’ Union alleges corporate firm of cheating estate labourers

Madikeri: The Kodagu General Workers’ Union has alleged that hundreds of workers have been cheated by a corporate estate company in the district. The union demands that the estate labourers of the corporate firm be sanctioned proper gratuity.

Addressing a press conference in Siddapura, the workers’ union president Mahadeva alleged that over 300 estate labourers have been rendered jobless after the corporate estate in Badaga Banangala and Siddapura limits sold the 2400 acres of the estate to a private player.

“The corporate firm has sold 2400 acres to a private firm. And without any prior notice, the estate labourers have been rendered jobless. The corporate estate had 300 to 350 labourers who were working on a permanent basis and about 200 labourers who were working on contract basis. All these labourers have been rendered jobless without sanctioning of gratuity. Only a few labourers have received gratuity,” alleged Mahadeva.

The union has alleged that the corporate estate firm has cheated the labourers without extending prior notice and by not providing gratuity. “A case has been filed with the Labour Court in this regard,” he confirmed.

He alleged that the sale of the estate without notice to the workers is against the Labour Act. He demanded that an investigation be led into the matter.

“The estate was sold at a very high price and the private buyer is planning to convert the estate into a commercial site, which will be sold at exorbitant rates. Many labourers are staying in line-houses inside the estate and are being forced to leave the houses. This is against the Labour Act,” he alleged.

The union has urged that the corporate estate extend proper gratuity to the labourers even as it confirmed that a memorandum in this regard has been submitted to Virajpet MLA AS Ponanna and revenue department officials. The union has demanded justice for the hundreds of the labourers.