NEET irregularities: Dr G Parameshwara questions PM Modi on his ‘silence’

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also runs a chunk of engineering and medical colleges, here on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the NEET irregularities even as Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge has raised the issue. He alleged that the future of the students across the country has been jeopardised with Modi ignoring the issue.

“Shouldn’t some final decision be made on re-examination... shouldn’t the guilty be punished? All this should be decided responsibly by the PM or the minister concerned. Admissions to engineering and medical colleges should have started by now. But the children are confused... what about their future?” he said.

On BJP cornering the Congress over the Emergency, Dr Parameshwara suggested the saffron party to address the burning issues of the people of the country.

Dr Parameshwara said that since he has worked as KPCC president for eight-and-a-half-years, he will handle the task given by the CM of selecting the members to boards and corporations.

On the murder case of young woman, Prabuddha, being handed over to the CID, he said, “Since the investigation so far has not brought comfort to the parents, they had requested for a CID probe.”