Prajwal Revanna back in SIT custody in case number four

BENGALURU: The special court dealing with cases related to MLAs and MPs on Tuesday remanded former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in SIT custody till June 29 in another case.

An FIR was registered against him at a CEN police station in the city based on a complaint by one of Prajwal’s victims accusing him of recording his alleged sexual act with her. This is the fourth FIR against Prajwal.

Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda has been named accused No. 4 in the case for allegedly circulating the explicit pictures and videos of Prajwal. Two more people have been named in the FIR. The SIT will soon issue a notice to Preetham.

Prajwal, who appeared before the judge through a video conference from jail, was informed about the complaint. The SIT officials brought Prajwal from Bengaluru Central Prison to the CID office in the afternoon.

The other accused are Kiran and Sharath. They have been accused of sharing the explicit photographs and videos.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that recording of the sexual act by Prajwal and sharing pictures and videos by other accused not only caused embarrassment, but also tarnished the image of her family in Hassan.

Meanwhile, Preetham said that he was not aware of the FIR against him and added that he will react after seeing it.

The first FIR against Prajwal and his father HD Revanna was registered on May 28, the second against Prajwal on May 1 and the third on May 8.