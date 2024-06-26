Sanatana Dharma remark: Udhayanidhi Stalin gets bail

BENGALURU: Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who appeared before a Special Court in Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with a case filed against him for his alleged controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma, was granted bail.

Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, also the special court for trial of cases against sitting and former MLAs/MPs, after he was issued a summon. Udhayanidhi is the Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare in the Tamil Nadu.

The advocate representing Udhayanidhi argued that seven cases were registered against his client across the country and an appeal was pending before the Supreme Court praying to club all the cases. Meanwhile, a bail petition was also moved before the court.

Observing that the case can’t be exempted as the trial is still on in the Supreme Court, Judge KN Shivakumar granted bail to Udhayanidhi.

The bail conditions included furnishing surety of Rs 1 lakh. The case has been adjourned to August 8.

The court had issued a summon against Stalin based on a private complaint filed by social activist Paramesh, who had filed a complaint against four persons, including the DMK leader, who missed the first notice.