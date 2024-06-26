ST Corporation row: One more arrested

BENGALURU: The SIT probing the multi-crore scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Welfare Corporation has arrested another person from Hyderabad. With this, the total number of persons arrested is 11. SIT officials arrested Saiteja on Monday, who worked as an associate of Satyanarayana, Chairman, First Finance Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd in Hyderabad.

Saiteja was taken to police custody after being produced before a court. It is learnt that Saiteja was allegedly involved in transferring money from the corporation to the co-operative society. Satyanarayana was arrested on June 4. So far, 11 individuals have been arrested in the case in which the corporation funds were allegedly fraudulently transferred to various bank accounts.