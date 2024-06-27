BJP to besiege Karnataka deputy commissioners' offices over alleged ST corporation scam

BENGALURU/DELHI: BJP Karnataka members will lay siege to deputy commissioners’ offices across the state on June 28, demanding the resignation of Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil and Karnataka Valmiki Development Corporation chairperson Basavaraj Daddal, in connection with the alleged financial scam in the ST corporation.

There is an allegation that the duo met in Bengaluru and held a meeting related to financial transfer. It may be noted that ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra resigned a few weeks ago.

BJP State President BY Vijayendra held a press meet in Delhi in this regard, where he demanded the resignation of Dr Patil and Daddal. He said that CM Siddaramaiah, who is also Finance Minister, should take responsibility for the Rs 187-crore scam.

Vijayendra alleged that funds allotted for the ST community has been misused. “The Congress government has looted this money. BJP workers will lay siege to DC offices in all districts across the state on Friday,” he added. The Congress government has become a curse for the people of Karnataka, he added.

Vijayendra said the scam is being probed by CBI, based on a letter by the Union Bank of India. “The state government constituted the SIT in a hurry and the scam is being probed according to its whims and fancies,” he said, alleging that the state government is trying to mislead people through SIT.

Money from the ST corporation has gone to Telangana, where it was used for the Lok Sabha polls, he said. “During the earlier tenure of the Congress government, many such scams were closed by ACB officials. We are going to fight till it is taken to its logical conclusion,” he said.