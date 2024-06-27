Farmers to meet in Delhi for MSP in July

BENGALURU: To exert pressure on the NDA government at the Centre to implement the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee and other demands, farmers associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) will hold a massive convention in New Delhi in July.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar said on July 8, the two Morchas will give a memorandum with their 12 demands to all Members of Parliament, other than the 240 BJP MPs. He said both forums will organise a big convention of farmers in Delhi in July.

Farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal said their protest for an MSP guarantee law has been going on since February 13 at four places, and thousands of farmers have been camping on roads for more than 135 days. The protest will go on till the Central government fulfils their demands, he added.