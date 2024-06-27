Farmers to meet in Delhi for MSP in July

BENGALURU: To exert pressure on the NDA government at the Centre to implement the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee and other demands, farmers associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) will hold a massive convention in New Delhi in July.
Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar said on July 8, the two Morchas will give a memorandum with their 12 demands to all Members of Parliament, other than the 240 BJP MPs. He said both forums will organise a big convention of farmers in Delhi in July.
Farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal said their protest for an MSP guarantee law has been going on since February 13 at four places, and thousands of farmers have been camping on roads for more than 135 days. The protest will go on till the Central government fulfils their demands, he added.
Tamil Nadu farmer leader PR Pandiyan said the Modi government had been replaced by an NDA government due to farmers’ anger, and the BJP doesn’t have a majority. SKM is organizing a farmers’ rally in Haryana in September, where more than 1 lakh farmers from all states are expected to participate, to pressure the NDA government to make an MSP guarantee law for farmers.
Farmer leaders said in the four rounds of negotiations with the Central government in February, they raised issues concerning South Indian farmers, like the formation of a Spices Board with a robust structure, fair price for coconut and sugarcane farmers, according to the formula of the Swaminathan Commission Report.
Farmer leader KV Biju from Kerala said the current government is hurting our country’s interest by importing edible oil and pulses. SKM (non-political) is working hard to strengthen unity among the farming community throughout the nation.
Leaders Sukhjit Singh, Harsuhinder Singh from Punjab, Abhimanyu Kohar, Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh, Zafar Khan from Haryana and others were present.