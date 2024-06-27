Four of family die in wall collapse near Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Four people, including two children, of a family died when a retaining wall collapsed on their house at Madani Nagar in Kuthar near Mangaluru on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Yaseer, 42, his wife Mariyam, 40, and their daughters Rifana, 16, and Riyan, 14.

The retaining wall collapsed on Yaseer’s house following heavy rain in Kuthar and surrounding areas. Although some people rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise when the wall collapsed on the house, they could not rescue Yaseer and his family members. Their bodies were recovered from the rubble after a three-hour rescue operation. The narrow road to the locality hampered the rescue operation as firetenders and earthmoving vehicles could not reach the spot on time.

Yaseer’s eldest daughter Rasheena, who is married, returned to her husband’s house in Kerala on Tuesday. She had come to her parents’ house at Kuthar for Bakrid.

The last rites were conducted in the evening after Rasheena arrived from Kerala. An employee at the fishing harbour in Mangaluru, Yaseer and his family shifted to Kuthar six months ago.

Assembly Speaker and local MLA UT Khader, deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP, and zilla panchayat CEO Dr Anand visited the spot.