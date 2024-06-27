Karnataka HC seeks state response to prison act changes following damning report

BENGALURU: Taking cognisance of the 2022 fact-finding committee report which highlighted the sorry state of affairs concerning inmates of 51 jails across the state, the High Court Legal Services Committee (HLSC) moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to bring necessary changes to the Karnataka Prison Act and Rules to address these issues.

In the public interest litigation, the HLSC requested the court to declare Sections 46 to 49 of the Act as violative of fundamental rights and the Karnataka Prison (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022, as violative of Article 21 of the constitution. It contended that these rules are silent about the procedure to be followed before imposition of punishments on prisoners and also for not considering the application of convict for or temporary release, parole or application for remission when it is found that an appeal or a bail application is pending.

The fact-finding committee, appointed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, submitted the report titled ‘Inside Karnataka Prisons’, in 2022 highlighting the sorry state of affairs in these jails, including the common practice of torture, including of women convicts, imposing punishments for prison offences determined by non-judicial authorities arbitrarily. A division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind issued notice to the state government and sought a response.