Karnataka hoteliers say will buy less milk, won’t hike coffee, tea price

BENGALURU: A day after Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced a hike in milk prices, members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants’ Association said they will not increase the prices of coffee and tea in their establishments.
Association president PC Rao told TNIE that KMF has not increased the milk price. The federation added 50ml more to half/one litre packet and is charging more for it. This won’t make much of a difference to hoteliers. “In fact, we will purchase less milk. For instance, if a hotel was purchasing 100 litres, it will now purchase only 95 litres. The additional cost will not be passed on to consumers,” he said.
However, many consumers were seen arguing with milk vendors in the morning for demanding Rs 2 more for packets containing 500ml and 1000ml.
Rupa P, a consumer, said, “The KMF announced an additional 50ml in each packet. But there is no mention of it on the packet. How can we believe that there is 50ml more in the packet when it still shows 500ml or 1000ml? If the change is done, the packet should have the new price and quantity printed on it.”
Naveen L, another consumer, said, “The government is forcing people to buy additional milk by charging more. Many of us do not want the additional milk. The government cannot impose its decisions on us. People in my apartment complex have decided to change the milk brand.”
The KMF and the government should have come out with an alternative solution to address the problem of excess milk procurement. Also, if the government wants more money for its guarantee schemes, it should speak about it honestly. This is fleecing people, said Keshav L, a regular milk buyer.
Many netizens took to social media to criticise the government for its decision. They pointed out that KMF could have used excess milk to make more sweets or ghee or other items which have a long shelf life.
Meanwhile, the KMF chairman said 50ml more milk was added to half/one litre packets from Wednesday morning. The packing rolls that were used till 10am were old ones. The packets had 500ml and 1000ml printed on them. But the quantity in them was 550ml and 1050ml.