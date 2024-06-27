Karnataka hoteliers say will buy less milk, won’t hike coffee, tea price

BENGALURU: A day after Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced a hike in milk prices, members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants’ Association said they will not increase the prices of coffee and tea in their establishments.

Association president PC Rao told TNIE that KMF has not increased the milk price. The federation added 50ml more to half/one litre packet and is charging more for it. This won’t make much of a difference to hoteliers. “In fact, we will purchase less milk. For instance, if a hotel was purchasing 100 litres, it will now purchase only 95 litres. The additional cost will not be passed on to consumers,” he said.

However, many consumers were seen arguing with milk vendors in the morning for demanding Rs 2 more for packets containing 500ml and 1000ml.

Rupa P, a consumer, said, “The KMF announced an additional 50ml in each packet. But there is no mention of it on the packet. How can we believe that there is 50ml more in the packet when it still shows 500ml or 1000ml? If the change is done, the packet should have the new price and quantity printed on it.”