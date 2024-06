BENGALURU: Karnataka police on Wednesday issued a notice to a woman police sub-inspector (WSPI) attached to the Vijayanagar police station for letting Pavithra Gowda, accused No 1 in Renukaswamy murder case, wear makeup when she was taken to her house for mahazar.

Pavithra is said to have asked the sub-inspector to allow her to use the washroom in her house. When she came out, she was seen wearing lipstick and other cosmetics.

The notice has been issued to the woman officer for allowing the accused to wear makeup while in police custody. The SI along with other women personnel took Pavithra to her house on Kenchanahalli Road in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on June 15 for mahazar.