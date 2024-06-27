Siddaramaiah loyalists target DK Shivakumar again over Deputy CM demands

In fact, Siddaramaiah’s man Friday and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, also an ST Nayaka, is lobbying for the KPCC chief’s post. The talking point of Siddaramaiah’s loyalists now is that while Satish managed to get his daughter Priyanka elected to the Lok Sabha, Shivakumar could not ensure the victory of his brother DK Suresh. But the party high command may not replace Shivakumar immediately and may time it with the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, somewhere in October or November this year, a source said. Shivakumar could be elevated as AICC national general secretary with Maharashtra in charge, they added. If he emerges with flying colours, the party is likely to reward him with the CM’s post, the sources added.

On the demand for more DyCMs, Shivakumar in Mangaluru on Tuesday shot back saying, “The media is making news out of this every day. The party will answer these questions. Ask this to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge or Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka or the CM.”