Siddaramaiah's three-day Delhi visit to meet Karnataka MPs starts from June 27

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit embark on a three-day visit to New Delhi on Thursday to attend various meetings, including one with Members of Parliament elected form Karnataka and Union Ministers. The CM is also expected to meet the leaders of the Congress high command.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Siddaramaiah will meet the MPs elected from Karnataka at Leela Palace in New Delhi on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the Chief Minister will meet various Union Ministers to discuss projects and schemes related to Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah is also expected to meet the newly appointed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Informed sources told The New Indian Express that Siddaramaiah is likely to discuss the issue to appointing more Deputy Chief Ministers in the state.

The state has been witnessing a demand for more Deputy Chief Ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet. Presently, DK Shivakumar, representing the Vokkaliga community, is the only DyCM. Several Congress leaders in the state are demanding to appoint at least three more Deputy Chief Ministers hailing from the SC/ST and Backward Classes community.

Ministers, including Satish Jarkiholi, Dr G Parameshwara, Zameer Ahmed, and KN Rajanna seem to be putting pressure on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders to have more Deputy Chief Ministers.