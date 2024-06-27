Sound healing session promotes mental well being at Madikeri Prison

MADIKERI: The sounds from earthy acoustic instruments recently filled the air at the District Jail in Madikeri. Nearly 160 inmates of the prison sat cross-legged with folded hands and intently listened to the music performed by Dr. Sham Rock Foundation, which extended sound healing sessions at the prison for the first time.

The workshop, titled ‘Find Harmony Within: Sound Healing to Empower, Nurture, Heal the Mind, Body & Soul,’ was conducted to promote mental well-being and inner peace. The session was led by Dr Sham – founder and managing trustee of the Foundation – and Shilpa Das – founder of Charista Foundation – alongside other musicians with support from the prison administration.

Unique percussion and idiophone instruments (including singing bowls) were neatly lined up in the centre of the prison auditorium. While the inmates sat around these instruments with closed eyes, the team of musicians played soothing sounds as Shilpa led the vocals. The musical temper engulfed the prison, helping the inmates and staff enter a meditative mood.