Sound healing session promotes mental well being at Madikeri Prison

MADIKERI: The sounds from earthy acoustic instruments recently filled the air at the District Jail in Madikeri. Nearly 160 inmates of the prison sat cross-legged with folded hands and intently listened to the music performed by Dr. Sham Rock Foundation, which extended sound healing sessions at the prison for the first time.
The workshop, titled ‘Find Harmony Within: Sound Healing to Empower, Nurture, Heal the Mind, Body & Soul,’ was conducted to promote mental well-being and inner peace. The session was led by Dr Sham – founder and managing trustee of the Foundation – and Shilpa Das – founder of Charista Foundation – alongside other musicians with support from the prison administration.
Unique percussion and idiophone instruments (including singing bowls) were neatly lined up in the centre of the prison auditorium. While the inmates sat around these instruments with closed eyes, the team of musicians played soothing sounds as Shilpa led the vocals. The musical temper engulfed the prison, helping the inmates and staff enter a meditative mood.
“Dr Sham Rock Foundation was established in 2011 by its parent company, Unit of Drum Events India Pvt Ltd. The foundation is registered as an NGO and aims to take music everywhere as a therapeutic session,” explained Kishore Joseph, program head of the foundation. The session was hosted for an hour at the District Prison with support from Assistant Superintendent of Prison, Sanjay Jatti, and the benefits of sound healing were extended to the inmates and prison staff.
The Superintendent appreciated the efforts of the foundation in extending the session at the prison and highlighted the positive impact of the workshop.
The foundation aims to hold such sessions again in the near future. Kishore confirmed, “We will approach the state home minister to introduce these sessions across other prisons in the state. The objective is to take sound healing therapies while also promoting music.” Dr. Sham explained that the foundation aims to identify budding talents in the field, train them, and even enable placements at the foundation.
The foundation also aims to establish an experiential center where students can visit and experience music.