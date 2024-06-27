Three children escape unhurt as retaining wall collapses in Puttur

MANGALURU: Three children had a narrow escape when a retaining wall of a neighbouring house collapsed on theirs at Bannur in Puttur Town on Thursday.

Puttur CMC commissioner Madhu told TNIE that the incident occurred between 4.45 and 5 am following heavy rains in Puttur town. Three children of the house owner Majeed were sleeping in a bedroom while their parents were sleeping in another room. One child aged around four years had some scratches on body while two others escaped unhurt.

Madhu said that the retaining wall was built a month ago without foundation which led to its fall following heavy rains. Councillors Jagannath Rao and Fathima Zora visited the spot.

The CMC commissioner said following the instructions of revenue minister Krishna Byregowda, the municipal council is identifying vulnerable houses in Puttur town. The people living in such houses will be shifted to safer zone, he added.