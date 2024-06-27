Two auto drivers electrocuted in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Two persons were electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire which had snapped following heavy rains in Mangaluru on Wednesday night.

The deceased are identified as Raju (50), son of Annegowda, a native of Pallya Hobli, Alur, Hassan and Devraj (46), son of Virapagowda, a native of Ramakunja, Puttur taluk.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said deceased were working as auto drivers in the city and residing in a rented room near Rosario Church.

Around 9 pm, while it was raining very heavily, an electric cable snapped and fell on the ground. Raju who came out of his house stepped onto an electricity wire. Hearing his cries, Devraj rushed to save him using a gunny bag but he too suffered shock. Both of them died on the spot. The commissioner said the incident came to light only on Thursday morning.

A case has been registered under IPC section 304A.