Congress for judicial probe against Ashoka for ‘land scam’

BENGALURU: KPCC Media and Communication chief and former MLC Ramesh Babu on Thursday urged the government to initiate a judicial probe against Leader of Opposition R Ashoka in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of 2,500 acres of ‘gomala’ land or grazing pasture, to beneficiaries under bagair hukum scheme at BM Kaval in Kengeri.

“One who works as LoP should be free from charges. But when he (Ashoka) was chairman of the Bagair Hukum committee as MLA, there were many irregularities in the distribution of 2,500 acres of land. A case was registered against him with BMTF,” he alleged, while addressing the press.

The Congress government should conduct a comprehensive investigation into the bagair hukum land allotment scam, he urged. Ashoka had filed a review petition that the FIR registered against him should be quashed, but the High Court rejected it, saying the case should be investigated, he said. Ashoka does not have the moral right to criticize the Congress over certain issues because he had brought a restraining order that media should not report anything related to the alleged irregularities in allotment of land in BM Kaval, he said. “But no one knows details of the case which later went to the Supreme Court,” he maintained.

Babu also urged CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar to order a probe into the irregularities in the procurement of 143 Marco Polo buses under National Urban Renewal Mission when Ashoka was transport minister. “He has not replied till now with regard to the allegation,” he said. In another case related to denotification of land, he was implicated but returned the land after the Congress staged a protest, Babu pointed out. He took a dig at Ashoka for criticising the revision in milk price, claiming that every government in the past had done it and the profit is transferred to dairy farmers.