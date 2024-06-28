Don’t discuss DyCM issue in public, Karnataka CM advises ministers

BENGALURU: With ministers openly raking up the issue of the need to create additional Deputy Chief Minister posts in the state, it is learnt that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed them not to make any such statements in public.

Sources said the CM spoke to Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna over the phone and asked him not to make any more public statements on the topic of creating additional DyCMs posts. Siddaramaiah is said to have told the ministers that public statements on additional DyCMs would negatively impact the government and the Congress’ image.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also asked his party colleagues, who have been talking to the media on the additional DyCMs matter, to instead talk to the party high command.

“The media can only give publicity, and not solutions. There is no need for some of our partymen to talk to the media about our party matters. I also don’t talk about it in the media. They should go to the high command and seek solutions for their demands,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Asked about Rajanna’s comments about changing the KPCC president, he said, “Good for him, let him approach anyone he wants and find a solution for it.”

Rajanna had advocated for additional DyCMs to share power among different communities, claiming it would help the party. He said many ministers also agree with his suggestion for additional DyCMs and a final decision on it will be taken by the party high command.