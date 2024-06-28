Karnataka HC extends by 2 weeks interim order restraining CID from arresting Yediyurappa in POCSO case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday extended by two weeks its interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in connection with a case registered against the BJP leader under POCSO Act.

The bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit continued its June 14 order, as it permitted the prosecution to file its objections to the petition filed by Yediyurappa seeking quashing of the case.

The Special Public Prosecutor sought time to file objections, and maintained that Yediyurappa's petition may not survive as a chargesheet has already been filed.

The court then said: "Call these matters week after next at request of learned Special Public Prosecutor for filing statement of objections if any.Interim order granted earlier to continue till next date of hearing."

The CID on Thursday filed a chargesheet at the Fast Track Court 1 for POCSO Act cases here against Yediyurappa and three of his aides in connection with the case based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

A Bengaluru court on June 13 issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the case registered against him on March 14 this year.

The High Court on June 14 restrained the CID from arresting Yediyurappa, while directing him to appear before it for probe.

Yediyurappa was questioned for over three hours by the CID on June 17.

The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has been charged under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The other three co-accused -- Arun Y M, Rudresh M and G Mariswamy who are aides of Yediyurappa -- are charged under IPC Sections 204 and 214.

The 54-year-old victim's mother, who had leveled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital here last month, due to lung cancer.

The victim's brother filed a petition in the court earlier this month alleging that though the case was registered on March 14, no progress has been made in the investigation.

The petitioner prayed that Yediyurappa should be arrested and interrogated.

Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally.