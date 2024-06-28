Karnataka lost investment opportunity: BJP

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP slammed the state government on Thursday for losing a Rs 2,000-crore investment opportunity to Maharashtra. “This reflects the pathetic state of affairs under the Congress govt which has all but destroyed the status of Karnataka as a first choice destination for investments,” BJP state president BY Vijayendra stated.

The BJP leader said “the Congress government in Karnataka lost a Rs 2,000-crore investment opportunity to neighbouring Maharashtra, due to its sheer callousness and lack of vision towards the development of the state”. “How concerning to note that @atherenergy chose to Invest in Maharashtra despite having its Headquarters in Karnataka,” he stated. He said it reflects the state of affairs under Congress rule.

Reacting, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday blamed the BJP government for EV frontrunner Ather’s decision to invest in Maharashtra, instead of Karnataka.

“The previous BJP government had sanctioned only 35 acres to Ather, despite the company’s request for 50 acres. Out of this, 5 acres of the allocated land was mired in controversy. Frustrated by these issues, Ather returned the land and ultimately decided to shift to Maharashtra,” Patil explained. The Congress government promised to sanction 50 acres for Ather near Haraluru-Muddenahalli under the single-window scheme. However, by then, Ather had already decided to move to Maharashtra, Patil noted.