Karnataka: LS polls verdict forces Congress to rethink civic, ZP-TP election plans

MYSURU: The BJP-JDS alliance winning a majority of seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections and delivering its best performance in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, has made the Congress rethink about holding the much-awaited elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Mysore City Corporation and zilla and taluk panchayats.

Though there was pressure from within the party to hold BBMP, corporation and zilla panchayat polls, the Lok Sabha election verdict has dented the morale of Congress leaders and workers. As the BJP-JDS managed to get the lead in 146 assembly segments, BJP and JDS camps are in an upbeat mood and have further cemented their alliance, announcing they will go together in the panchayat elections.

Sources in the Congress revealed that legislators and leaders are in no hurry for elections as an internal survey does not give a favourable opinion. The BJP-JDS would do well in southern districts and wrest power in corporations and panchayats if elections are held now, with its seat-sharing arrangements.

Mysuru City Congress leaders had prevailed on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hold the corporation election ahead of Lok Sabha elections, claiming they would win more than 35 of 65 wards. The Congress had won 24, BJP 21 and JDS 18 wards in the corporation. But BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadutta Narashimaraja Wadiyar’s emphatic win has made Congress leaders change their tone.