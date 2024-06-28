New LoP: It’s likely to be a ‘Ravi vs Ravi’ in Council

BENGALURU: With the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Kota Srinivas Poojari being elected MP, the Opposition BJP is finalising fresh names to take his position in the Council. While senior BJP leader and former national general secretary CT Ravi is a contender, another MLC N Ravi Kumar’s name is also doing the rounds.

Poojari, who was Leader of Opposition, won from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat in the recent Lok Sabha polls. He accordingly resigned from the Council. The BJP is now looking for a strong LoP for the Upper House, who can effectively take on the ruling Congress.

With R Ashoka -- the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly -- being a Vokkaliga, the chances of CT Ravi, also a Vokkaliga, appear to be slim. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar, who belongs to the OBC community, seems to be a popular choice. With this, the party can claim to have given equal representation to the Vokkaliga and OBC communities in the House, while BJP state president BY Vijayendra is a Lingayat. Also, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Aravind Bellad, is also a Lingayat.