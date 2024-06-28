Prajwal denied bail as victim's statement reveals severity of offence, investigation ongoing: Special Court

BENGALURU: Former Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna is not entitled to relief of regular bail for the reasons that the victims statement of being raped under Section 161 of CrPC would indicate the overt act by him, the Special Court noted. The investigation is yet to be completed into the allegations which are serious and grave in nature, said the Special Court for trial of cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

The bail plea was rejected on June 26. Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat said that the prosecution has made out a strong prima facie case against Prajwal which was also indicated by the victim in her statement. Last but not least, the prosecution has also contended that if he is admitted to bail, there is a chance of flight risk, the judge said.

In the order, the court quoted the statement recorded by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the victim was not a consenting party at the time of the alleged offence. She was working in the house of former minister H D Revanna and his son Prajwal, as a helper. She also narrated in her written information about the earlier advances being made by both Revanna and Prajwal, of touching her inappropriately, and violating her body, four years after she came in contact with the family after Revanna’s son Suraj’s marriage in 2015.

The victim’s statement cited that the incident took place inside Prajwal’s house at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru. She had visited the house at the request of his Bhavani Revanna. When she had left the house with a direction to get it cleaned, Prajwal had entered the room, locked the door and ravished her, said the court while extracting the victim's statement in the order.

The court stated that the dictum of the Supreme Court clearly lays down the principle that in normal circumstances, the statement of the victim is required to be considered true and correct as in the Indian scenario women will not come forward to state falsely about ravishing her chastity.

The court said that the provision which has been invoked against Prajwal is under Section 376(k) of IPC wherein if a person in a position of control or dominance over a woman, rapes her, the same would be held punishable and also under Section 66E of Information Technology Act, 2000. Both these aspects would indicate that he committed the offence and the act recorded on his mobile phone is to be recovered, the court noted.