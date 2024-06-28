Water level rises in Cauvery, inflow to Harangi increases

MADIKERI: Heavy rain lashed various parts of Kodagu on Thursday morning. However, the district saw some respite during the evening hours. The Cauvery rose drastically across all the catchment areas and the inflow to Harangi Dam increased.

Madikeri taluk recorded 160.07 mm rainfall over 24 hours till Thursday morning. In the city limits, a minor landslide was recorded at Thyagaraja Nagar that caused damage to compound walls of a few houses.

Following the downpour, Cauvery river at Bethri near Murnad has risen, and is likely to flood the bridge, if heavy rain continues.

Water level of the river across Kushalnagar increased following bountiful rain. At Yemmemadu near Napoklu, a minor landslide was reported. Tourist are prohibited from visiting Dubare until further notice, as the water level of the Cauvery river is rising.

At Ammathi in South Kodagu, a car was damaged after an electric pole came crashing down. Resident Naveen was driving to pick up his children from school when a tree uprooted and fell in front of his car.

Once he stopped his car, an electric pole suddenly fell on the vehicle. But he escaped without any injuries.

The inflow to Harangi was increased to 1,400 cusecs and the reservoir has already filled up to 2,832.65, while its capacity is 2,859 feet.

200 cusecs of water from the reservoir was let out to the rivers as Harangi region recorded 47.50 mm rainfall in 24 hours. Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk recorded 212 mm rainfall on Thursday even as Cauvery is fast filling up.

Power cuts were witnessed across Gonikoppal following damage to several electric lines due to heavy downpour.

A bridge connecting a residential layout in Haturu panchayat limits was flooded even as barricades were kept to stop commute on the bridge. Overall, the district recorded 92.22 mm rainfall in 24 hours as compared to 3.91 mm rain during the same time last year.