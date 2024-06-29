CM Siddaramaiah meets Shah, seeks Safe City projects for five Karnataka cities

BENGALURU: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the national capital on Friday evening and urged him to sanction Safe City projects to five cities in Karnataka.

Under Nirbhaya Nidhi, the CM proposed the Safe City project in Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Mangaluru, and Kalaburagi at Rs 200 crore each.

As the Centre had approved the establishment of the India Reserve Battalion, Siddaramaiah sought the approval of two battalions additionally in Ballari and Karwar. Also, Rs 175 crore is required to purchase 58,546 body cameras. The CM requested Rs 100 crore as financial assistance. Also, he sought Rs 300 crore to rebuild 100 police stations, and assistance for construction of police quarters and modern forensic labs.