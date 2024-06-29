Construction workers’ welfare fund: Furnish details of audit report, Karnataka HC tells board

BENGALURU: Sensing the alleged misuse of funds from the crores of rupees construction workers’ welfare cess being collected by the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board by diverting it for purchase of luxury car and others, the Karnataka High Court directed the board to produce the complete audit reports from 2019 till date and the expenditure incurred along with an affidavit of an officer.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after hearing the petitions filed by two children of construction workers for not providing financial assistance by the board to pursue post-graduation. During the pendency of the petition, the board released the funds for the students, after the court took it to the task.

Meanwhile, on June 7, the court directed the board to place on record by way of an affidavit, the total amount that is in the coffers of the fund and the expenditure that would be done from, out of the said fund.

Accordingly, the affidavit of the secretary and chief executive officer of the board was placed on record stating that Rs 6,700 crore are in deposit for interest at various banks and close to 19 items of expenditure are depicted in the affidavit.