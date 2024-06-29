Karnataka to set up MPs’ cell in Delhi to bat for state projects

BENGALURU: Chief MinisterSiddaramaiah, who held a meeting with the MPs elected from Karnataka, including the five Union Ministers, in New Delhi on Thursday, has chalked out a plan to set up a MPs’ cell in the national capital.

The cell with an IAS officer to supervise will come up soon at the Karnataka Bhavan, and the services of the existing staff at the bhavan will be utilised to start with, a senior official told TNIE. An order will be issued soon in this regard, and the cell will help the MPs lobby strongly in favour of the state’s projects, the official added. The cell will furnish adequate information with statistics on the projects launched by the Centre and provide a ready reckoner booklet to them to follow up on the projects implemented in the state. Also, there will be updates on the pending projects. The cell will also help in the sanction of several projects, including railway projects, the cost of which will be shared between the Centre and the State Government.

The cell is likely to help the first-time Karnataka MPs get exposure to the functioning of the bureaucracy at the national capital and how to deal with it, added an official. “CM Siddaramaiaiah wants to ensure that the state’s pending projects do not get further delayed by the Centre as getting them implemented will make the state’s economy robust at a time when it is facing some sort of financial crisis owing to the guarantees,” another official told TNIE.

Additionally, besides the MPs’ Cell, the senior leaders and former ministers TB Jayachandra and Prakash Hukkeri, who are state’s special representatives in New Delhi, are also likely to be involved, given their experience.