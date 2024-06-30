Become entrepreneurs, contribute to country, says K Sivan

BENGALURU: There are ample opportunities for students in science and technology as well as innovation to become entrepreneurs, said former ISRO chairman K Sivan. He was addressing 800 graduating students of AMC College on Bannerghatta Road on Saturday.

Stressing on the rapid growth of technological advancement, Sivan suggested that the youth should contribute more to the economic progress of the country as entrepreneurs instead of just being confined as employees. Highlighting ISRO’s upcoming missions, which include Astronautics, a space station by 2035 and space research by 2040, Sivan asked the young innovators to participate actively in such initiatives.

ISRO Chair Professor Dr P G Diwakar explained the diverse opportunities available in organisations like ISRO for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Dr K R Paramansa, Chairman, AMC Group of Educational Institutions, also spoke on the occasion. AMC College Vice-President K Geeta Paramansa, Executive Vice-President Rahul Kalluri, Academic Advisor Dr R Nagaraj, Principal Dr K Kumar and others were present.