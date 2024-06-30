BJP plans protest at CM's house in Bengaluru over Karnataka ST corporation scam

SHIVAMOGGA: State BJP president BY Vijayendra said that his party would lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence in Bengaluru on July 3 demanding his resignation over the alleged multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

The scam came to light after the corporation’s accounts superintendent Chandrashekar P died by suicide in Shivamogga on May 26, leaving behind a death note.

Speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Saturday, Vijayendra called the alleged irregularity the biggest scam in the history of Karnataka. He said the scam involved crores of rupees meant for the welfare of the Valmiki and other ST communities. “There are allegations that the money from the corporation was used by the Congress in the recent Lok Sabha elections,” he charged.

Vijayendra further went on to say that even after resigning as a minister, B Nagendra was not interrogated. “Without the approval of the CM how can a scam of this magnitude occur,” Vijayendra questioned.

Reiterating that the BJP will continue its fight against the scam, Vijayendra alleged that the former minister’s name was mentioned in the death note written by Chandrashekar.

The BJP leader said not only minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil, but also CM Siddaramaiah and the corporation’s chairman have to resign. “CM Siddaramaiah also holds the finance portfolio. This scam would not have happened without his knowledge,” Vijayendra said.