BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday warned that notices will be issued and disciplinary action taken against Congress leaders who publicly speak about the need for leadership change (CM) and creation of more DCM posts in the state cabinet.

He appealed to seers of various mutts with folded hands not to meddle in politics after Vokkaliga religious head Sri Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji on Thursday insisted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should quit and Shivakumar take over as CM.

“Anyone issuing public statements on changing CM or DCM will face disciplinary action by AICC and KPCC. Discipline is paramount for the party. We worked hard to bring our party to power. No one in the party should go public on this issue,” he said. Everyone in the party should work for its growth. Ministers, MLAs and swamijis should not speak about party matters in public, Shivakumar said. He clarified that no discussion took place with regard to change in guard or creation of more DCMs. “There were no discussions with the party high command regarding this. The swamiji spoke about it out of affection. His blessings are enough for me. Please do not propose or endorse me for CM’s post,” he said.

Let DKS send me notice, will give proper reply: Rajanna

Hitting back at DK Shivakumar, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Saturday said that he will reply if the deputy chief minister issues a notice for his statement that more posts of DCM should be created in the cabinet. “Shouldn’t we ask for additional DCMs? Is it wrong to ask?” he said.

Better for party leaders to keep mum: Shivakumar

“The party high command will evaluate my performance and take a decision. Let’s put an end to this issue,” Shivakumar said. Asked about some party leaders, especially Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, seeking additional DyCMs, he said, “I don’t know about that. It would be better if they keep mum. Swamijis usually don’t interfere in politics. It was for the first time he (Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji) made such a statement. My sincere request to all swamijis is to leave politics for politicians.”

Dissolve Assembly: Suresh

Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s brother and former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh sarcastically said that the Assembly should be dissolved. “The CM and DyCM aspirants should face elections again. They should lead the party and win the elections,” he added.

New gameplan, says Shobha

Union Minister of State for MSMEs Shobha Karandlaje alleged that the demand for leadership change and additional DyCMs is nothing but a new gameplan of the ruling Congress to divert people’s attention from the issues faced by the state.