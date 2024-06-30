Karnataka: Will reply if I get notice from DKS, says Rajanna

BENGALURU: Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Saturday said that he will reply to Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar if he issues a notice for his statement that more posts of DyCM should be created in the cabinet. “Let him issue a notice. I will reply to it,” he hit back at Shivakumar for warning that strict action and notices will be issued to Congress leaders who make statements seeking change in leadership and more posts of DyCM.

Addressing reporters, Rajanna said, “Shouldn’t we ask for additional DyCMs? Is it wrong to ask? This Rajanna is Rajanna who will not stick to power. If he (the Vokkaliga swamiji) says that Siddaramaiah should resign, should we just listen to him? Are we not supposed to react or question?”

He alleged that the swamiji seeking Siddaramaiah’s resignation is an insult to democracy and Backward Classes. He said, “Congress legislators and the high command made Siddaramaiah CM. If a swamiji insists that Shamanur Shivashankarappa be made CM, and if our community’s (Valmiki) swamiji bats for Satish Jarkiholi. Will this be accepted?” “I am for democracy. Siddaramaiah works for the poor and downtrodden. So we are with him. Swamijis have their own space in society. They should not interfere in politics,” he said.

Rajanna alleged that the swamijis got together and ensured the defeat of Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh in Bengaluru Rural constituency in the recent Lok Sabha polls.