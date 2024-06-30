Lokayukta seeks probe into BBMP Officials over Covid-19 fund misuse

BENGALURU: Some senior officials of BBMP are likely to face a Lokayukta probe over alleged misappropriation of funds meant for small traders. It is said that the officials on deputation from the State Audit and Accounts Department got the beneficiaries’ signatures and transferred the money to some unauthorised organisations known to them.

The alleged scam took place between 2020 and 2021. Eight deputy controllers of finance and one finance controller have been named in the report sent to the BBMP by Lokayukta officials, seeking its consent to probe the alleged scam.

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that a probe is on into misappropriation of funds during COVID -19. The Lokayukta has now sought BBMP’s consent for a probe into the alleged transfer of funds to some organisations under a welfare scheme for small traders.

“We have to see on what grounds the allegations have been made. The Lokayukta can conduct the probe on its own. They have sought a report from us and we will give it. If they are not satisfied, they will take further action. If there is prima facie evidence, we have to give our consent for the probe,” Girinath said.

With the matter reaching the CM’s Office, the BBMP has been asked to submit a report by Monday.