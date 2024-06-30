Power-sharing rocks Congress boat in Karnataka

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, an ST Nayaka community leader from Tumakuru is the most vocal among the ministers advocating the need for more DyCMs. Rajanna claims that such a move will help the party take people from different communities into confidence. Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan concurs with his cabinet colleague by stating there is nothing wrong with the demand. Both Rajanna and Khan are considered Siddaramaiah loyalists.

Such remarks from the CM’s camp have not gone down well with the DyCM’s supporters. They see it as a part of a larger plan to diminish Shivakumar’s importance within the party and the government. Some even see it as an attempt to create confusion to derail the power-sharing arrangement. Such developments are unfolding at a time when Shivakumar finds himself on the backfoot after the Congress failed to do well particularly in the Vokkaliga-dominated Lok Sabha seats in the Old Mysuru region in the 2024 LS polls. Except for Hassan and Chamarajnagar [Reserved seat], the party lost all seats in the region, including Bangalore Rural which was won by Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh in 2019. The dominant Vokkaliga community that had backed Congress and Shivakumar in the 2023 assembly elections seems to have supported the JDS-BJP alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Although the party that was hoping to win a majority of the 2024 Lok Sabha seats in the state was restricted to a single digit 9, Shivakumar’s followers assert that Congress did well compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the party had won just one seat. The LS results, however, have not deterred the state Congress president’s followers within the party. His staunch supporter and Channagiri MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga openly demanded that Shivakumar should be elevated to the top post. Interestingly, the MLA had taken oath in the name of God and DK Shivakumar.