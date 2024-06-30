Satish says CM replacement debate over, eyes 2028 for Karnataka's top post

BELAGAVI: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday said the issue of change of guard is a “closed chap-ter”. Satish said there is no need for anybody to continue debating the matter. “The matter of replacing the CM is left to the Congress high command and not to anyone on the streets,” Satish said.

He said the statements on the issue made by individual leaders is of no impo-rtance. “The matter of appointing more DyCMs was in discussion before the Lok Sabha polls. Now, the party high command will decide whether to create more DyCM posts or not,” he added. Satish further said he will throw his hat in the ring for the CM’s post in 2028, when Karnataka will go for Assembly elections. “I will demand for the CM post by analysing the political scenario in 2028... but not now,” he added. On bifurcation of Belagavi district, Satish said, “Efforts are on to divide the district. We have put pressure on the government in this regard. Now, let’s wait for the government’s decision.” ENS