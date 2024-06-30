Siddaramaiah meets PM, urges him to clear pending projects of Karnataka

BENGALURU : Chief minister Siddaramaiah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday evening and requested him to clear pending infrastructure projects of Karnataka, including key irrigation schemes.
Siddaramaiah appealed to Modi to take personal interest in clearing the Rs 9,000 crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir project as the Central Water Commission has to give its nod for the Detailed Project Report submitted by the state. The project will also ensure the generation of 400 MW of electricity. The CM sought a grant of Rs 3,000 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project as promised in the 2023-2024 Union Budget and environment clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project.
“I request you to direct the concerned in the Ministries of Water Resources and Environment & Forests to look into these issues. The issue of Mekedatu deserves your personal intervention,” Siddaramaiah stated in a note submitted to Modi.
On giving a fillip to state capital Bengaluru’s infrastructure, the CM urged for the PM’s intervention in the Namma Metro project, Peripheral Ring Road project, and other initiatives. “Bengaluru is the IT capital of the country and is growing fast. The city attracts a lot of migration of workforce from all over the country. The growing city needs investments and the State Government has been designing and implementing ambitious plans,” the CM justified.
The Kalyana Karnataka Region deserves special focus and the State Government has requested a special package for the region to supplement and support the annual allocation of Rs 5000 crore that it provides, the CM explained.
The CM also alleged that the 15th Finance Commission report was unfair to Karnataka and the state lost its share in the devolution of taxes to the extent of 1%, which has resulted in a loss of Rs 1,80,000 crore over 5 years. “At least the Government of India could consider honouring the recommendation of the Commission for state-specific grants of Rs 11,495 crore,” the CM urged.
As Karnataka is one of the major contributors to tax revenues of the country, the CM requested Modi to consider the issues he raised and pay special attention to the state and Bengaluru in the Union Budget.