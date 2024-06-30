Siddaramaiah meets PM, urges him to clear pending projects of Karnataka

BENGALURU : Chief minister Siddaramaiah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday evening and requested him to clear pending infrastructure projects of Karnataka, including key irrigation schemes.

Siddaramaiah appealed to Modi to take personal interest in clearing the Rs 9,000 crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir project as the Central Water Commission has to give its nod for the Detailed Project Report submitted by the state. The project will also ensure the generation of 400 MW of electricity. The CM sought a grant of Rs 3,000 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project as promised in the 2023-2024 Union Budget and environment clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project.

“I request you to direct the concerned in the Ministries of Water Resources and Environment & Forests to look into these issues. The issue of Mekedatu deserves your personal intervention,” Siddaramaiah stated in a note submitted to Modi.

On giving a fillip to state capital Bengaluru’s infrastructure, the CM urged for the PM’s intervention in the Namma Metro project, Peripheral Ring Road project, and other initiatives. “Bengaluru is the IT capital of the country and is growing fast. The city attracts a lot of migration of workforce from all over the country. The growing city needs investments and the State Government has been designing and implementing ambitious plans,” the CM justified.