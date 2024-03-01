Image makeover for Bengaluru, outlay Rs 12 thousand crore

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the city’s image is being improved under BB and the whole concept of the budget is to improve the city focusing on eight sectors — traffic, cleanliness, health, education, tech, water security, and vibrancy.

Girinath told reporters that Rs 1,580 crore has been set aside for improving BBMP and all expenses for it would be made through an escrow account. This will be obtained from the new advertisement policy, and premium floor area ratio (FAR), among others. Another Rs 1,580 crore has been set aside for civic works, which will be earned from the BBMP bills. Also, Rs 500 crore will be granted from the 15th Finance Commission and Rs 3,000 crore from the state budget for BB.

Keeping in line with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s state budget announcement, the BBMP budget listed identifying 50-100 acres of land in four directions of the city for integrated waste management, besides management of heritage waste through bio-remediation at the Bellahalli unit.

Stress has also been laid on decentralisation of biomethanisation units and the construction of Material Recovery Facility. BBMP announced an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), Rs 100 crore less than last year.

Explaining the percentage of implementation of the previous budget (2023-24), Girinath said that works worth Rs 9,651 crore had been implemented, which came to about 80% of the budget.