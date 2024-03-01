Image makeover for Bengaluru, outlay Rs 12 thousand crore

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday announced a Rs 12,369.46 crore budget outlay with the prime focus on improving the image of the state capital under Brand Bengaluru (BB).
Presenting the budget, BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Shivanand H Kalakeri said it was a revenue surplus budget of Rs 2.17 crore.
The budget outlay for this fiscal is Rs 484 crore more than that of last year. In 2023-24, BBMP had presented a budget of Rs 11,163 crore, revised in the state budget to Rs 11,885 crore.
Emulating the state budget’s cover page, the BBMP budget’s first page too had the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the city’s image is being improved under BB and the whole concept of the budget is to improve the city focusing on eight sectors — traffic, cleanliness, health, education, tech, water security, and vibrancy.
Girinath told reporters that Rs 1,580 crore has been set aside for improving BBMP and all expenses for it would be made through an escrow account. This will be obtained from the new advertisement policy, and premium floor area ratio (FAR), among others. Another Rs 1,580 crore has been set aside for civic works, which will be earned from the BBMP bills. Also, Rs 500 crore will be granted from the 15th Finance Commission and Rs 3,000 crore from the state budget for BB.
Keeping in line with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s state budget announcement, the BBMP budget listed identifying 50-100 acres of land in four directions of the city for integrated waste management, besides management of heritage waste through bio-remediation at the Bellahalli unit.
Stress has also been laid on decentralisation of biomethanisation units and the construction of Material Recovery Facility. BBMP announced an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), Rs 100 crore less than last year.
Explaining the percentage of implementation of the previous budget (2023-24), Girinath said that works worth Rs 9,651 crore had been implemented, which came to about 80% of the budget.
What’s in the Brown Bag
Rs 450 cr for works in 225 wards;
Rs 1.25cr for each ward
Rs 15 lakh for pothole filling, Rs 25 lakh for footpath maintenance
SWM system to be implemented in Ramanashree Layout, Begur, for one year
Rs 10 cr worth works to be taken up under Bengaluru’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan
Rs 10 cr for 100 new ‘She Toilets’
‘Pink rooms’ to be set up in malls, bus stations, toilets for making sanitary napkins and restrooms available for menstruating women
Rs 70 cr for 50 new Indira Canteens, one at international airport
Rs 15 cr for construction and upgradation of burial grounds
Rs 10 cr for 3 new scientific animal birth control centres, 2 modern slaughterhouses, 4 animal waste disposal plants
DPR being prepared to set up BBMP medical college on lines of Greater Mumbai model
Rs 100 cr allocated to illuminate flyovers, underbridges, junctions and parks with colourful lights
BBMP to organise Techthon by June 5, inviting startups, innovators to present climate/ sustainability solutions
Rs 350 cr for skydeck in Bengaluru
Rs 35 cr for Green Bengaluru
Rs 5 cr to recharge, rejuvenate borewells
Rs 6000 cr earnings from Transfer of Development Rights/ Development Rights Certificate
16,000 pourkarmikas to be recruited
Rs 135 crore allocated under
15th Finance Commission’s
Clean Air scheme, 45km pedestrian walkway to be laid
Rs 10cr for e-libraries, information tech lab, digital library, computer lab
Rs 173 cr for 41 new and renovated schools and college buildings
Rs 50 cr grant to Kempegowda Development Authority; Kempegowda
Bhavan to be constructed in Vijayanagar constituency