Nine injured in Bengaluru cafe blast; explosion may have been caused by IED, says Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: The blast that injured nine people in a Bengaluru cafe on Friday may have been caused by an improvised explosive device, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The blast took place at the bustling Rameshwaram cafe in Whitefield's Brookfield area, a vibrant neighbourhood, business centre and tech hub.
Seven customers and two staff members were injured in the blast.
A CCTV camera positioned above a counter documented the events preceding and following the blast.
Moments before the explosion, customers can be seen patiently awaiting seating while a waiter is observed placing a plate on the counter. And merely a second later, the explosion rocks the cafe, causing damage to a section of the establishment. In the aftermath, the cafe can be seen shrouded in smoke, with a man lying on the floor as distressed customers and staff flee the scene.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, "CCTV and other things are being examined. We have come to know about someone placing a bag. It is said to be an improvised explosive blast. We have to see, the investigations are on."
He said he has asked the state home minister to visit the spot.
"It was not a large-scale blast. It was an improvised explosive blast. Such things have happened earlier too; it should not happen. Let's see what it is. In recent times, such blasts had not taken place other than the incident in Mangaluru during BJP rule. This is the first such incident during our government," he added.
Asked if a high-level inquiry would be ordered, he said, "Let things become clear. I have spoken to the police, and they told me about the ongoing investigation. There was a small bag carried by a person. The identity of the person is not known. The cashier at the eatery is being questioned, as the person had gone to the cashier to take the token and ate the food. The same person had placed the bag," he added.
Describing the explosion as a "bomb blast," Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan said on Friday that investigations are on and the police will find those who are behind it.
"At 1 PM, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people were injured, and no one is serious. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. The city police commissioner and other officers are on the spot. We will certainly identify who did it," said Mohan, who visited the spot.
Speaking to reporters here, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured—both staff and customers—are being treated in the hospital.
Asked about reports that some batteries found at the spot, he said once the FSL team does the full examination, there will be clarity.
Mohan also said that information about the incident has gone to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).
'Mystery bag behind explosion'
The incident took place in the afternoon, when a large number of customers were having lunch. Soon afterwards, the fire and emergency teams rushed to the spot.
Edison, an eyewitness, said, "I was waiting outside the eatery for my turn when suddenly we heard a loud noise, an explosion. We got scared, not knowing what it was. There were around 35–40 people at the eatery. They all started rushing out and there was absolute chaos. They started saying that a cylinder had exploded. But we don't know exactly what happened."
Amruth, who works at a private firm nearby, had just placed his order when he suddenly heard a huge explosion.
"I was waiting outside the cafe after placing my order and the blast took place. We saw some four people were injured. In no time, an ambulance and fire engine rushed in. Police teams were here. They started rescuing people," he said.
Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services director TN Shivashankar said that a mystery bag might have been the cause behind the explosion.
"At 1.08 pm today, the fire department received a call about an LPG leakage fire in the cafe. When our officers and teams reached the spot, there was no fire or flame. A bag that was lying behind a woman who was sitting with six other customers at the eatery exploded. It is suspected that the explosion could have been caused due to some object in that bag," Shivashankar said.
Ruling out the possibility of any gas cylinder leakage, the officer said, "I, along with my team of officers, inspected the spot. But there is no sign of any leakage from the gas cylinder. We have checked it. Another LPG gas cylinder inside the kitchen that was used for tea and coffee was also checked but there is no leakage from it as well."
The TNIE team at the spot spoke to the investigating police officials, who said that they were busy clearing all the inflammable items from the kitchen and surrounding places.
A bomb squad, forensic team and police reached the scene to collect evidence. According to sources, the entire area has been sealed and traffic restrictions in the area have been imposed.