Opposition BJP appeals to Karnataka Governor to dismiss govt

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP legislators on Thursday appealed to Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot to recommend to the Centre to dismiss the Congress government as it failed to maintain law and order in the state.
The BJP and JDS legislators staged a protest on Vidhana Soudha premises and took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking action against the government.
Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government must order a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans. The state government must be dismissed by the governor since it was not functioning according to the Constitution and it is protecting anti-nationals, the former CM said.
He said the Congress has gone morally bankrupt and the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been far from the truth. Now, they have been exposed further by defending those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans, he said.
The Congress leaders think everyone would forget this incident since the joint session of the state legislature has ended, but the people of Karnataka will not forget, he said and added that the BJP will continue with the agitation.
Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka accused the government of trying to mislead people and hush up the incident. He said the government must make the FSL report public.
BJP leaders also slammed Congress MLC BK Hariprasad for stating that Pakistan is enemy country for the BJP, not for them. Bommai said the MLC’s statement shows the mindset of the Congress.