Opposition BJP appeals to Karnataka Governor to dismiss govt

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP legislators on Thursday appealed to Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot to recommend to the Centre to dismiss the Congress government as it failed to maintain law and order in the state.

The BJP and JDS legislators staged a protest on Vidhana Soudha premises and took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking action against the government.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government must order a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans. The state government must be dismissed by the governor since it was not functioning according to the Constitution and it is protecting anti-nationals, the former CM said.