Several injured after a 'blast' in Bengaluru cafe
The blast has been reported at Rameshwaram cafe at Indiranagar.
BENGALURU: As many as five persons were reported injured after a mysterious object exploded inside a cafe in Bengaluru, reports said.
A report said that three hotel staff were among the injured.
The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected to be a cylinder explosion.
More details are awaited.