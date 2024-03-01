Rameshwaram cafe at Indiranagar in Bengaluru.
Several injured after a 'blast' in Bengaluru cafe

The blast has been reported at Rameshwaram cafe at Indiranagar.

BENGALURU: As many as five persons were reported injured after a mysterious object exploded inside a cafe in Bengaluru, reports said.

A report said that three hotel staff were among the injured.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected to be a cylinder explosion.

More details are awaited.

