Shakti scheme effect: 6,100 buses to be inducted in Karnataka

BENGALURU: About 6,100 buses will be inducted into service over the next 12 months, as the Shakti scheme has meant more passengers using buses. This, and a host of other decisions were taken by the Cabinet, which met late Thursday evening.
Approval was given to buy 260 buses, of which 100 will be Pallakki non-AC buses, 120 will be non-AC buses for North Karnataka and 40 will be AC buses. The government will take up centres of industrial excellence across the state, besides initiatives to encourage startups at a cost of Rs 50 crore.
The Rs 200-300 crore scam in Keonics between 2019 and 2023, which surfaced just days after new chairman Sharath Bache Gowda took over, was discussed.
The government had taken note that accounts were frozen and salaries not paid. The cabinet said those who did honest work but whose salaries were held up, will be given their dues, and those found guilty will be dealt with legally.
With summer round the corner, the government has taken up tank filling works in drought-prone areas through the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, and maintenance works of lift irrigation schemes across the state, especially in South Karnataka.
Approval was accorded for civic works in Hubballi-Dharwad area listed by the urban development department. The medical education department had also listed important works for building health infrastructure, and got approval. Administrative approval was given to CV Raman Hospital in Bengaluru, Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and nine other hospitals where basic intensive care facilities are being set up at a cost of about Rs 135 crore.