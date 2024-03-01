Shakti scheme effect: 6,100 buses to be inducted in Karnataka

BENGALURU: About 6,100 buses will be inducted into service over the next 12 months, as the Shakti scheme has meant more passengers using buses. This, and a host of other decisions were taken by the Cabinet, which met late Thursday evening.

Approval was given to buy 260 buses, of which 100 will be Pallakki non-AC buses, 120 will be non-AC buses for North Karnataka and 40 will be AC buses. The government will take up centres of industrial excellence across the state, besides initiatives to encourage startups at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The Rs 200-300 crore scam in Keonics between 2019 and 2023, which surfaced just days after new chairman Sharath Bache Gowda took over, was discussed.